UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 FIRSTFARMS A/S
* REG-FIRSTFARMS PURCHASES REMAINING PART OF PIG PRODUCTION IN HUNGARY
* DAN-FARM HOLDING A/S ENTERED AGREEMENT ABOUT PURCHASE OF IØ FUND'S SHARES IN DAN-FARM HUNGARY KFT
* PURCHASE PRICE IS BOOKED EQUITY VALUE AS PER 31 DECEMBER 2016 IN DAN-FARM HUNGARY KFT., WHICH CORRESPONDS TO DKK 6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources