Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 30 Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp
* Firstfund reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Molina Healthcare to enter Mississippi medicaid managed care market