INSIGHT-Cattle slaughter crackdown ripples through India's leather industry
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
March 30 At&T Inc:
* Selected by FirstNet to build and manage America's first nationwide public safety broadband network dedicated to first responders
* FirstNet will provide 20 MHz of high-value, telecommunications spectrum and success-based payments of $6.5 billion over next five years
* Network buildout will begin later this year
* AT&T will spend about $40 billion over life of contract to build, deploy, operate and maintain network
* Agreement between FirstNet and AT&T is for 25 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
HONG KONG, June 15 Bain Capital plans to sell up to $400 million worth of shares in Japanese restaurant chain operator Skylark Co Ltd, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
June 15 British engineering and design consultancy WS Atkins reported its fastest growth in annual profit in at least a decade on Thursday, which could help smooth completion of its takeover by Canadian rival SNC-Lavalin Group.