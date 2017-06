March 9 Firstrand Ltd -

* HY basic headline earnings per share 211.5 cents versus 185.4 cents

* Group is exploring strategic options to protect its counterparty status

* Expects economic growth to pick up slightly in 2017, although unlikely to provide significant support to topline growth for some time

* Group aims to deliver real growth in earnings and an ROE of between 18-22 pct

* Declared a gross cash dividend totalling 119 cents per ordinary share out of income reserves for six months ended Dec. 31 2016