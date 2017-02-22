BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 23 Firstwave Cloud Technology Ltd-
* International expansion with new telco partnership
* Agreement secured with india's Bharti Airtel data centre division nxtra data
* Firstwave cloud technology - confirms expansion into international markets through agreement with Nxtra Data Ltd, data centre managed services business of Bharti Airtel
* First international contracts secured with Telstra Global in singapore and Hong Kong
* Capital expenditure for set-up of operations in India is minimal for firstwave
* Firstwave will deploy a team to India next month to begin implementation with first revenue expected to be booked in Q1 fy2018
* Revenue from telstra global contracts will be booked in fy2017 and beyond
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share