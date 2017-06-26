BRIEF-CF Corp enters into equity purchase agreements
* CF Corp - co entered into equity purchase agreements in connection with rights of first offer under forward purchase agreements, dated April 18, 2016
June 26 Fidelity National Information Services Inc :
* FIS announces proposed offering of senior notes
* To use proceeds to pay for up to $2.0 billion of certain outstanding senior notes pursuant to cash tender offers
* Allegheny Technologies - on June 21, 2017, co, units entered into a second amendment to revolving credit and security agreement - SEC filing
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices public offering of 8.00 percent series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred shares