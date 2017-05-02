BRIEF-Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
May 2 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
* Fis reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue rose 3.4 percent to $2.255 billion
* Says reiterating full year 2017 guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.25, revenue view $9.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results