May 2 Fidelity National Information Services Inc

* Fis reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 3.4 percent to $2.255 billion

* Says reiterating full year 2017 guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.25, revenue view $9.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S