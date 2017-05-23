UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 Bakkafrost
* q1 operational ebit dkk 335.5 million (Reuters poll dkk 365 million)
* q1 revenues dkk 854 million (Reuters poll dkk 907 million)
* expects to harvest 53,500 tonnes in 2017 (Reuters poll 53,300)
* expects to release 11.5 million smolts in 2017, compared with 11.7 million smolts in 2016 and 11.3 million smolts released in 2015
* Outlook for farming segment is good. Estimates for harvesting volumes and smolt releases are dependent on biological development
* Expectations are that global supply of atlantic salmon will shift from reduced supply into growth of supply in q2 2017
* Latest update from kontali analyse estimates a global supply of atlantic salmon to increase around 2% in 2017, compared to -6% in 2016
* Has signed contracts covering around 39% of expected harvested volumes for rest of 2017
* Price level on long-term contracts are on a higher level than ever before, there are, however, no indications that this price level should decrease significantly
* Havsbrún's sales of fish feed in 2017 are expected to be at 85,000 tonnes
* Farming segment made an operational ebit of dkk 373.2 million for q1 2017, which corresponds to nok 34.27 per kg
* Vap segment made an operational ebit of dkk -53.0 million for q1 2017
* Vap segment continued to have negative results, primarily due to high salmon spot prices
* Combined farming and vap segments made an operational ebit of dkk 320.2 million for q1 2017, which corresponds to nok 29.40 per kg
* Fof segment (fishmeal, oil and feed) made an operational ebitda of dkk 45.1 million for q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources