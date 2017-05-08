BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Fission 3.0 Corp
* Fission 3.0 provides update of joint venture arrangement on Paterson Lake North
* Fission 3.0 Corp says received notice from Azincourt Resources that it has elected not to earn additional interest in co's Paterson Lake North Project
* Fission 3.0 says a JV will be formed between Fission 3 and Azincourt Resources whereby Fission 3 owns 90% and Azincourt Resources owns 10% of pln
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing