BRIEF-Castle Brands Q4 sales rose 13.1 pct to $22.6 mln
* Castle Brands announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results
May 3 Fitbit Inc:
* Fitbit reports $299m in revenue, sells 3m devices in q1 ‘17, reaffirms FY17 guidance
* Fitbit Inc - qtrly non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $350.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.35, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14 to $0.17
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.22 to $0.44
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.27
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $330 million to $350 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion
* Q1 revenue $299 million versus I/B/E/S view $280.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - total headcount was reduced by about 18 pct which will result in severance and separation expenses of approximately $2.5 million in q2
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing