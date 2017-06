May 19 Fitch on Cameroon

* Fitch affirms Cameroon at 'B'; outlook stable

* Fitch, on Cameroon, says country ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB+'

* Fitch, on Cameroon, says expects that discussions initiated with IMF earlier this year will lead to a financial support programme

* Fitch, on Cameroon, says forecast economic growth to decelerate further in 2017 to 4%, after slowing to 4.7% in 2016, from 5.8% in 2015