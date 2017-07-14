FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
BRIEF-Fitch affirms China at 'A+' outlook stable
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
July 14, 2017 / 12:16 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms China at 'A+' outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Fitch affirms China at 'A+'; outlook stable

* Fitch on China - country ceiling is affirmed at 'a+'

* Fitch on China - expects official aggregate financing (excluding equity) will rise to 208% of gdp in 2017, from 201% in 2016 and 114% in 2008

* Fitch on China - potential remains for capital outflow pressures to resume, especially in context of a strengthening us dollar

* Fitch on China- increase in economy's overall leverage in context of adherence to ambitious gdp growth raises potential for economic and financial shocks

* Fitch on China - broader credit measure, which incorporates activity not directly captured in official series, will rise to around 270% at end-2017

* Fitch on China - forecasts general government gross debt of 48.3% at end-2017, up marginally from a year prior

* Fitch on China - public finances remain a neutral rating factor

* Fitch on China - tighter monetary conditions may lead to slower gdp growth, which in fitch's baseline forecast will decelerate to 5.9% in 2018, from 6.5% in 2017

* Fitch on China - sovereign net foreign assets (snfa) will decline to 28.9% of gdp at end-2017, down modestly from 29.8% in 2016

* Fitch says China's ratings are underpinned by the strength of its external finances and macroeconomic track record

* Fitch on China- near-term growth prospects remain favourable

* Fitch on China- short-term foreign- and local-currency idrs have been affirmed at 'f1+'

* Fitch- ratings on China's senior unsecured bonds are also affirmed at 'a+' and 'f1+' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

