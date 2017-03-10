March 10 Fitch:

* Fitch affirms Colombia at 'BBB'; outlook revised to stable

* Fitch on Colombia - Expects further improvement in 2017 with current account deficit falling to 3.6% of GDP in 2017 largely as a result of export growth

* Fitch on Colombia - Expects growth to modestly pick-up to 2.3% on back of higher exports and investment