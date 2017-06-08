June 8 Fitch Ratings
* Fitch affirms ethiopia at 'b'; outlook stable
* Fitch - issue ratings on ethiopia's senior unsecured
foreign-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'b'
* Fitch - ethiopia's rating at 'b' is weighed down by low
development indicators, significant external imbalances and
rapidly increasing soes debt
* Fitch on ethiopia - country ceiling has been affirmed at
'b' and short-term foreign- and local-currency idrs at 'b'
* Fitch says ethiopia's structural features remain a "major
credit weakness"
* Fitch on ethiopia - expects aggregate debt of public
sector including soes to stabilise over next three years
* Fitch says relapse in ethiopia's political, security
conditions remains a risk over medium term, that could hamper
growth & discourage foreign investments
Source text for Eikon: