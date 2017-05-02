May 2 Fitch Ratings:
* Fitch affirms India at 'BBB-'; outlook stable
* Fitch on India says country ceiling is also affirmed at
'BBB-' and short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs are
affirmed at 'F3'
* Says "India is not immune to external shocks, but
country's strong external finances make it less vulnerable than
many of its peers"
* Says weak public finances continue to constrain India's
ratings
* Says India's sovereign ratings balance strong medium-term
growth outlook, favourable external balances with weak fiscal
position, difficult business environment
* Fitch on India says significant contingent liabilities for
sovereign continue to emanate from public sector banks
* Fitch on India says authorities' focus on reining in
inflation starting to bear fruit and might represent shift away
from high inflation rates of past
* Says India's business environment likely to gradually
improve with implementation, continued broadening of
government's structural reform agenda
* Says forecasts India's real GDP growth to accelerate to
7.7 percent in FY17 and FY18, from 7.1 percent in FY16
* Says "not likely" that Indian government's budgeted INR
700 billion capital injection into banks between FY16 and FY19
will be sufficient
* Says expects India's current-account balance to narrow to
-0.9% in FY17, foreign reserves to build up to 8.4 months of
current external payments
Source text for Eikon: