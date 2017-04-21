April 21 (Reuters) -
* Fitch affirms Kazakhstan at 'BBB'; outlook stable
* Fitch says the issue ratings on Kazakhstan's senior
unsecured foreign-currency bonds have also been affirmed at
'bbb'
* Fitch, on Kazakhstan, says short-term foreign- and
local-currency idrs have been affirmed at 'f2' and country
ceiling has been affirmed at 'bbb+'
* Fitch says state's fiscal balance sheet is "very strong",
reflecting assets in national fund of Republic of Kazakhstan of
45.8 pct of GDP at end-2016
* Fitch, on Kazakhstan, says banking sector is very weak,
with a Fitch-defined bank system indicator of 'B'
* Fitch on Kazakhstan-constitutional amendments approved in
March related to president's powers unlikely to trigger
short-term improvement in governance indicators
* Fitch, on Kazakhstan, says economy's gradual adjustment to
large oil price shock of recent years is continuing
* Fitch, on Kazakhstan, says imf-defined general government
deficit is forecast to widen to 7.7 pct of GDP in 2017 from an
estimated 5.0 pct in 2016
Source text for Eikon: