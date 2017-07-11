BRIEF-‍Fitch affirms Kenya at 'B+' outlook negative​

1 Min Read
July 11 (Reuters) -
* Fitch affirms Kenya at 'b+'; outlook negative
* Fitch says 'b+' ratings reflect Kenya's solid growth record, strong medium-term growth potential, and favourable business environment
* Fitch says it does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to positive rating action on Kenya
* Fitch says kenya's ratings are constrained by kenya's low gdp per capita, sizeable current account and budget deficits, and political risks
* Fitch on Kenya says "slowing credit growth and uncertainty around august elections are also weighing on economy" Source text for Eikon: