FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-‍Fitch affirms Republic of Congo at 'CCC'​
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Murray beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Querrey
Sport
Murray beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Querrey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 11, 2017 / 11:38 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch affirms Republic of Congo at 'CCC'​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Affirms Republic of Congo at 'CCC'​

* ‍fitch says has affirmed Republic of Congo's long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) at 'CCC'​

* ‍Fitch on Republic of Congo - country ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs at 'B'​

* Fitch says ‍republic of Congo's rating reflects large fiscal & external deficits caused by a limited policy response to fall in oil prices among other factors

* ‍fitch on Congo - ‍Fitch expects tight financing conditions brought about by drop in oil prices in 2014 to persist over coming two years​ Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.