March 31 (Reuters) -
* Fitch affirms Russia at 'BBB-'; outlook stable
* Fitch on Russia - expects that central bank will achieve
its inflation target of 4% by mid-2017
* Fitch says Russia implemented a coherent and credible
policy response to sharp fall in oil prices
* Fitch says expects Russia's public finances to remain
strong versus 'BBB' peers, despite execution risks to fiscal
strategy
* Fitch on Russia - expects current account surplus to rise
modestly over forecast period to an average of 3% of GDP in
2017-2018, from 1.7% in 2016
* Fitch on Russia - assumes that EU and US sanctions remain
in place over medium term, but are not tightened significantly
* Fitch says according to Fitch's estimates, Russia has
directed RUB3.2 Trillion (3.7% Of 2016's estimated GDP) towards
supporting banking sector since 2014
Source text for Eikon: