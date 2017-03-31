March 31 (Reuters) -

* Fitch affirms Russia at 'BBB-'; outlook stable

* Fitch on Russia - expects that central bank will achieve its inflation target of 4% by mid-2017

* Fitch says Russia implemented a coherent and credible policy response to sharp fall in oil prices

* Fitch says expects Russia's public finances to remain strong versus 'BBB' peers, despite execution risks to fiscal strategy

* Fitch on Russia - expects current account surplus to rise modestly over forecast period to an average of 3% of GDP in 2017-2018, from 1.7% in 2016

* Fitch on Russia - assumes that EU and US sanctions remain in place over medium term, but are not tightened significantly

* Fitch says according to Fitch's estimates, Russia has directed RUB3.2 Trillion (3.7% Of 2016's estimated GDP) towards supporting banking sector since 2014 Source text for Eikon: