BRIEF-Hornbeck Offshore reports new credit facility
* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - six-year term of new credit facility extends maturity of old credit facility from february 2020 to june 2023
March 1 Fitch:
* Fitch affirms target corporation at 'a-'; outlook revised to negative
* outlook revision acknowledges accelerated impact of changes in consumer shopping preferences on target's near-term results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation
* Sussex Bancorp announces commencement of common stock offering