BRIEF-S&P affirms Malaysia foreign currency and local currency ratings; outlook stable
* S&P - Malaysia 'A-/A-2' foreign currency and 'A/A-1' local currency ratings affirmed; outlook stable
May 26 (Reuters) -
* Fitch affirms Tunisia at 'B+'; outlook stable
* Fitch on Tunisia - has affirmed short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRS at 'B' and country ceiling at 'BB-'
* Fitch on Tunisia says external imbalances have worsened, with a wider current account deficit in 1q17 leading to exchange rate pressures
* Fitch, on Tunisia, says without fiscal consolidation to reduce foreign financing needs, Fitch expects strains on external balances to continue
* Fitch on Tunisia - expects exports growth to be aided by higher GDP growth in Europe, and projected recovery in tourism
* Fitch, on Tunisia, says expect structural current account deficit will remain a weakness of Tunisia's sovereign credit profile for foreseeable future
* Fitch on Tunisia - government proposals to introduce higher tariffs on some non-essential products will contribute to slowdown in import growth from 1q17 level Source text for Eikon:
* S&P - Malaysia 'A-/A-2' foreign currency and 'A/A-1' local currency ratings affirmed; outlook stable
LONDON, June 22 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
LONDON, June 22 Cladding on a number of British tower blocks has been confirmed as combustible in tests conducted after a deadly fire in west London, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.