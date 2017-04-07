BRIEF-Orey Antunes FY net result swings to loss of 12.8 mln euros
* SAID EARLY ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS 12.8 MILLION EUROS VS PROFIT 3.0 MILLION EUROS YR AGO
April 7 Fitch:
* Fitch affirms Uruguay at 'BBB-'; outlook stable
* Fitch says Uruguay's ratings supported by strong structural features in terms of social and institutional development, strong external balance sheet
* Uruguay's key credit challenge continues to be structural deterioration in public finances, which gained pace in 2016
* Fitch, on Uruguay, says expects broader growth to be subdued in coming years given recent ebb in investment Source text for Eikon:
* Australian government takeovers panel accept undertakings from keybridge capital & aurora funds management regarding applications seeking review of initial panel's decision
SHANGHAI, June 16 China must resist "erroneous" ideas such as privatisation and strengthen the role of the Communist Party in publicly owned firms, the head of the country's state asset regulator said in remarks published on Friday.