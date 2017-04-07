April 7 Fitch:

* Fitch affirms Uruguay at 'BBB-'; outlook stable

* Fitch says Uruguay's ratings supported by strong structural features in terms of social and institutional development, strong external balance sheet

* Uruguay's key credit challenge continues to be structural deterioration in public finances, which gained pace in 2016

* Fitch, on Uruguay, says expects broader growth to be subdued in coming years given recent ebb in investment Source text for Eikon: