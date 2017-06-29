June 29 Fitch:

* Fitch affirms Venezuela's ratings at 'CCC'

* Fitch on Venezuela says ‍also affirmed sovereign's short-term foreign and local currency idrs at 'c' and country ceiling at 'CCC'

* Fitch says ‍venezuela's ratings reflect weak external buffers, high commodity dependence, large and rising macroeconomic distortions

* Fitch says Venezuela's economic recovery is constrained by prospect of continued tight FX financing/liquidity conditions, declines in oil production & political uncertainty

* Fitch says Venezuela's ratings also reflect reduced transparency in official data, and continued policy and political uncertainty​ Source text for Eikon: