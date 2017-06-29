BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Fitch:
* Fitch affirms Venezuela's ratings at 'CCC'
* Fitch on Venezuela says also affirmed sovereign's short-term foreign and local currency idrs at 'c' and country ceiling at 'CCC'
* Fitch says venezuela's ratings reflect weak external buffers, high commodity dependence, large and rising macroeconomic distortions
* Fitch says Venezuela's economic recovery is constrained by prospect of continued tight FX financing/liquidity conditions, declines in oil production & political uncertainty
* Fitch says Venezuela's ratings also reflect reduced transparency in official data, and continued policy and political uncertainty Source text for Eikon:
* BVF Partners LP reports 5.5 percent passive stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc as of June 19 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2trugL5] Further company coverage:
* Files for shelf offering of up to $150 million of common units - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2sXRRSm] Further company coverage: