May 25 Fitch:

* APAC non-bank growth brings benefits and risks

* Non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) playing increasingly significant role in financial intermediation in number of Asia-Pacific markets

* APAC NBFIs can add to risks in financial system if they are too reliant on short-term wholesale funding, lack transparency or grow at excessive rate

* Tighter bank regulations and undercapitalisation of some banking systems have pushed some activities out of banks into APAC NBFIs