* Fitch downgrades reliance communications to 'CCC'
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million
6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'
* Fitch- Rating watch negative on IDRS and notes has been
removed on Reliance Communications
* Fitch- Rcom's rating downgrade reflects Fitch's belief
that some kind of default is a real possibility
* Fitch- Believe that Rcom may struggle to refinance its
maturing short-term debt given declining EBITDA and delays in
executing asset sales
* Fitch- Believe that Rcom's business model is compromised
due to fierce price competition in Indian mobile market
* Fitch- Rcom's capital structure is unsustainable as fy17
FFO-adjusted net leverage was over 9.0x and do not expect that
operating cash flows will improve
* Fitch- Rcom's market position is weak and it has limited
financial flexibility to invest to strengthen its position or
step-up marketing costs
* Fitch- Have a negative outlook on Indian Telco market
* Fitch- Expect credit profiles of top-four Telcos to come
under pressure from tougher competition and larger capex
requirement
* Fitch- Rcom's size, scale and diversity will be much
smaller should company complete sale of its tower business and
demerge wireless unit as planned
* Fitch- Weakening cash generation from core wireless
business may hamper plan to demerge wireless business into 50:50
jv and sell 51% of tower business Reliance Infratel
* Fitch- Even if transactions happen and debt is paid down,
believe residual business is likely to be saddled with too much
debt
* Fitch on Rcom- Do not believe that FY18 EBITDA will be
sufficient to cover its annual interest cost and maintenance
capex requirements
