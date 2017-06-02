June 2 (Reuters) -

* Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-'; outlook stable​

* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'

* Fitch, on San Marino, says ‍developments in banking sector increased likelihood that sizeable state recapitalisations will be required, adding to public debt

* Fitch on San Marino says need for public banking sector support partly reflects ongoing weaknesses in asset quality and profitability across sector

* Fitch, on San Marino, says considers private sector solutions will prove insufficient to make up identified capital shortfalls Source text for Eikon: