ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit under pressure from falling oil prices
HONG KONG, June 21 (IFR) - Falling oil prices weighed down on demand for Chinese industrial and oil and gas credits.
June 2 (Reuters) -
* Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-'; outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
* Fitch, on San Marino, says developments in banking sector increased likelihood that sizeable state recapitalisations will be required, adding to public debt
* Fitch on San Marino says need for public banking sector support partly reflects ongoing weaknesses in asset quality and profitability across sector
* Fitch, on San Marino, says considers private sector solutions will prove insufficient to make up identified capital shortfalls Source text for Eikon:
* Says Shum King Co Ltd, unit of Profit City Global Limited and Medos Limited, wins residential site for HK$3.17 billion ($406.41 million) in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong
LONDON, June 21 Britain's markets watchdog has proposed stricter rules on advice to customers who want to cash in their defined benefit pension plans.