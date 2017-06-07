June 7 Fitch:

* Macedonia makes political progress, but risks persist​

* Fitch says ‍formation of a new government in Macedonia concludes a prolonged political hiatus but does not eliminate political risk in country​

* Fitch on Macedonia- ‍new government faces challenges in restoring political stability, public confidence in political system, in realigning policy in preferred direction ​

* Fitch on Macedonia- ‍lengthy political crisis appears to have taken its toll on economy through weaker business and consumer sentiment​

* Fitch on Macedonia- ‍we have significantly revised down our real gdp growth forecast for 2017, to 2.6% from 3.4% ​

* Fitch on Macedonia- ‍may be difficult for SDSM-led government to enact its policies, which include economic reforms and kick-starting moves to join EU and NATO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]