BRIEF-Compareeuropegroup appoints former investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CFO
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
June 7 Fitch:
* Macedonia makes political progress, but risks persist
* Fitch says formation of a new government in Macedonia concludes a prolonged political hiatus but does not eliminate political risk in country
* Fitch on Macedonia- new government faces challenges in restoring political stability, public confidence in political system, in realigning policy in preferred direction
* Fitch on Macedonia- lengthy political crisis appears to have taken its toll on economy through weaker business and consumer sentiment
* Fitch on Macedonia- we have significantly revised down our real gdp growth forecast for 2017, to 2.6% from 3.4%
* Fitch on Macedonia- may be difficult for SDSM-led government to enact its policies, which include economic reforms and kick-starting moves to join EU and NATO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.
MEXICO CITY, June 22 Mexico's central bank is likely to raise interest rates on Thursday, in what the market is betting could be its last hike this year, to contain a spike in inflation and following the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to increase borrowing costs.