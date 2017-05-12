May 11 (Reuters) -
* Fitch on Indian banks-
* Prospects for bad loan clean-up at Indian banks improving
* Believe that asset resolution will be a dominant theme in
the sector over the next few years
* Regulation to speed up resolution is next step to follow
asset-quality review and other measures
* Increased powers given to RBI to clean up asset quality,
to intervene at earlier stage, represents important positive
step toward healthy banking system
* Resolution of non-performing loans likely require
significant haircuts if re-priced loans attract attention from
private investors
* State banks are likely to report low returns on assets for
FY17 and any material recovery is likely to be delayed
* Bank loan growth looks set to remain low for the next one
to two years
