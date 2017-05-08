BRIEF-CAI announces offering of $250 mln aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
May 8 Fitch Ratings:
* Fitch rates Florida's $92 million go bonds 'AAA'; outlook stable Source text for Eikon:
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing
* Pattern Energy announces key strategic initiatives for major expansion of growth and capital opportunities with pattern development, riverstone and psp investments