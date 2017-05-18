May 18 Fitch :
* Revises outlook for Vietnam to positive; affirms at 'BB-'
* Ratings on Vietnam's senior unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'bb-'
* Vietnam's ratings reflect strong growth performance and
prospects, persistent current account surpluses, manageable debt
service costs, sustained fdi inflows
* Estimates a decline in 2016 Vietnam's fiscal deficit to
5.7% of gdp from 6.2% at end-2015 as fiscal revenues are
estimated to have outperformed
* Although Fitch's banking sector outlook for Vietnam is
stable, some challenges remain.
* Expect Vietnam real GDP growth to improve gradually over
forecast period, to 6.3% in 2017 and 6.4% in 2018
* Revision of outlook to positive as Vietnam building record
of policy-making focused on macroeconomic stability
