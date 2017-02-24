Britain says no EU exit deal unless future relationship taken into account
LONDON, June 16 Britain said on Friday that no deal could be struck on exiting the European Union unless the future relationship with the bloc was taken into account.
Feb 24 Fitch:
* Fitch: Argentina to boost fiscal transparency, risks remain
* Fitch on Argentina says "In our view, meeting fiscal targets will rely on a recovery in growth, which fitch projects at 3% in 2017"
* Rising interest burden, widening deficits at provincial level are putting pressure on broader general government deficit, debt burden
* Boost from tax amnesty will be much smaller in 2017 and go away entirely in 2018 Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, June 16 Britain said on Friday that no deal could be struck on exiting the European Union unless the future relationship with the bloc was taken into account.
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc - shares are payment of a portion of interest accrued on US$18 million principal amount convertible bonds issued to GRF