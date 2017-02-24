Feb 24 Fitch:

* Fitch: Argentina to boost fiscal transparency, risks remain

* Fitch on Argentina says "In our view, meeting fiscal targets will rely on a recovery in growth, which fitch projects at 3% in 2017"

* Rising interest burden, widening deficits at provincial level are putting pressure on broader general government deficit, debt burden

* Boost from tax amnesty will be much smaller in 2017 and go away entirely in 2018 Source text for Eikon: