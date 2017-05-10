BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
May 10 (Reuters) -
* Australia budget negative for banks but impact manageable
* Australia's budget contains measures that may negatively affect bank credit profiles, but not significantly enough to have an immediate ratings impact
* Proposals to allow regulators to better target housing market risks are likely to support banking system stability
* Creation of single dispute resolution authority, measure to increase executive accountability less likely to have direct effect on bank credit profiles
* Measures to increase competition may have greater effect on the major banks' credit profiles in the longer-term in Australia
* Levy on large banks in Australia would have the most immediate financial impact
* Bank levy in Australia could intensify competition for retail deposits by raising the cost of wholesale funding Source text for Eikon:
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017