BRIEF-India's AU Small Finance Bank IPO opens June 28
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
Feb 23 Fitch:
* Fitch: Bad bank may push India loan clean-up; leaves capital gap
* Fitch - Creation of a 'bad Bank' could accelerate resolution of stressed assets in India's banking sector
* Fitch on India banks- Expect stressed-asset ratio to rise over coming year from 12.3% recorded at end-September 2016
* Fitch on India banking sector - Creation of a 'bad bank' may face significant logistical difficulties
* Fitch on Indian banks- Believe government will eventually be required to provide more than $10.4 billion that it has earmarked for capital injections by FY 19
* Fitch on India banking sector - A larger-scale bad bank with government backing might have more success
Source text for Eikon:
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
* Says public offering of 1.14 million common shares priced at $24.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday: