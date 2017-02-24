Feb 23 Fitch:

* Fitch: Bad bank may push India loan clean-up; leaves capital gap

* Fitch - Creation of a 'bad Bank' could accelerate resolution of stressed assets in India's banking sector

* Fitch on India banks- Expect stressed-asset ratio to rise over coming year from 12.3% recorded at end-September 2016

* Fitch on India banking sector - Creation of a 'bad bank' may face significant logistical difficulties

* Fitch on Indian banks- Believe government will eventually be required to provide more than $10.4 billion that it has earmarked for capital injections by FY 19

* Fitch on India banking sector - A larger-scale bad bank with government backing might have more success

