May 24 Fitch on Swedish Banks

* Fitch: Basel Floors won't force Swedish Banks to issue capital

* Fitch says Swedish Banks would not have to raise new capital as result of proposed floors on risk weights that banks use to calculate capital requirements

* Fitch says expect Swedish Banks to pass cost of extra capital requirements to customers if capital impact of Basel Floors is not fully offset

* Fitch, on Swedish Banks, says capital floors would increase banks' modelled pillar 1 capital requirements under international Basel regulatory framework

* Fitch, on Swedish Banks, says do not expect that Basel floors proposals would trigger changes in ratings of Swedish Banks

* Fitch says "think FSA will reduce these pillar 2 requirements if Basel framework adopted by EU includes significantly higher pillar 1 capital requirements"

* Fitch, on Swedish Banks, says expect Basel capital floors would be phased in gradually, giving banks time to transition to new requirements