BRIEF-Brown & Brown acquries assets Tricoast Insurance Services
* Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the asset acquisition of Tricoast Insurance Services, Llc
May 7 (Reuters) -
* Fitch - Basel III implementation in APAC to follow global pace
* Fitch on Basel III- APAC banks are still likely to prepare for new requirements by further building up capital and other loss-absorbing buffers
* Fitch- expect most APAC regulators will continue to push ahead with consultations, and most plan to be ready to meet scheduled deadlines
* Fitch- credit profiles of APAC banks are unlikely to be significantly affected by Basel III implementation
* Fitch on Basel III implementation- banks in some markets should be able to limit provisioning impact by releasing reserves to offset initial additional charges Source text for Eikon:
* Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the asset acquisition of Tricoast Insurance Services, Llc
LONDON, June 19 Colin Hamilton, head of commodities research at Macquarie in London, has left the bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
June 19 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals said it appointed hedge fund manager and billionaire investor John Paulson to its board.