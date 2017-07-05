BRIEF-Klövern acquires property in Uppsala for SEK 285 million
* RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 4 (Reuters) -
* Fitch says Bond Connect supports China's efforts to boost inflows
* Fitch says China's Bond Connect scheme should facilitate higher foreign ownership of onshore bonds over medium term
* Fitch on China's "Bond Connect" scheme says investors will convert foreign currency to offshore Yuan (CNH) to invest in onshore bonds
* Fitch on China's Bond Connect scheme says Bond Connect scheme should facilitate higher foreign ownership of onshore bonds over medium term
* Fitch on China's "Bond Connect" scheme says government is likely to continue to tread carefully over broader capital account liberalisation
* Fitch on China's "Bond Connect" scheme says Hong Kong banks participating in bond connect are likely to generate additional fee and fx income
* Fitch on China's Bond Connect scheme says scheme's main advantage over CIBM direct is regulatory approval is not required to invest in fixed-income products in CIMB
* Fitch on China's Bond Connect scheme says improved foreign access to onshore bond market may encourage wider inclusion of Chinese bonds in major indices Source text for Eikon:
* RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"