Brazil's Itaú drops out of bidding for Argentina's Patagonia
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
May 25 Fitch :
* Fitch says consumer trends, taxes, M&A impact U.S. Consumer Sectors
* Fitch says views firms with meaningful natural/organic or snack food offerings as best positioned to benefit from these changes
* Fitch says "Believes moderating litigation risk has increased appeal of U.S. tobacco market to global players"
* Fitch says cos across consumer sector are adjusting their product mix, menus, strategies to address consumer trends toward health, wellness, convenience and value
* Fitch says also views firms with portfolios focused on fresh offerings or on-trend around perimeter of store, as best positioned to benefit from changes
* Fitch says M&A will persist with Kraft Heinz, Tyson, Newell Brands and Constellation remaining active participants
* Fitch says views positively Mcdonald's recently announced initiatives
* Fitch says "Alterations to trade policy might affect agribusiness and protein firms given role of exports in these areas"
* Fitch says tax reform could provide a disproportionate benefit to multinational U.S. non-alcoholic beverage companies, such as Coca-Cola and Pepsico
* Fitch says "Restaurants will likely be most impacted by changes to labor regulations as labor can be a third of costs" Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: