BRIEF-Italy govt to summon Telecom Italia execs to discuss ultrafast broadband plans
* will summon Telecom Italia management to discuss ultra-fast broadband plans
May 17 Fitch on cyber attacks
* Fitch says cyber attacks show importance of it security to servicers
* Fitch says number of servicers it contacted indicated that additional security steps were taken in response to recent cyber attacks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Fitch on cyber attacks]
* will summon Telecom Italia management to discuss ultra-fast broadband plans
* Zenith signs on to new local TV ratings agreement with Nielsen
* Intelsat SA -unit intends to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025