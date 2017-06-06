June 6 Fitch:

* Fitch says downgraded Reliance Communications Limited's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings to 'RD' from 'CCC'

* Fitch says also downgraded rating on RCom's $300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'C/RR4' from 'CCC/RR4'

* Fitch says downgrade follows RCom's june 2 announcement that all of its bank lenders are prepared to waive debt service obligations until end-2017

* Fitch on RCom - Believe weakening cash generation in Indian wireless sector may hamper co's plan to sell 51% of tower business, Reliance Infratel Ltd​