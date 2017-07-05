July 5 Fitch:‍

* Fitch says emissions declining as U.S. power shifts green despite Paris agreement withdrawal​

* Fitch says believes announcement by Trump administration to withdraw from paris climate agreement will not reverse tide for ongoing greening of U.S. power sector

‍Fitch says considers it unlikely coal retirement trend will reverse, despite significant shift in policy direction under U.S. new administration​