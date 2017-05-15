May 15 Fitch:
* Fitch: EU membership a strong support for sovereign
ratings in visegrad countries
* Fitch - Accession to and membership of EU has supported
sovereign ratings of Poland ,Hungary ,Czech Republic and
Slovakia
* Fitch- Deterioration in relationship between Visegrad
countries and EU could lead to negative pressures on ratings in
medium to long term
* Fitch- Further deterioration in relations with any of
Visegrad countries could alter economic and financial ties with
EU
* Fitch- Departure from EU of UK is likely to impact on EU
structural funds available in future
* Fitch- For five EU candidate Countries Albania,
Montenegro, Macedonia, Serbia And Turkey, joining EU would
likely boost sovereign ratings
