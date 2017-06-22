UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Fitch :
* Fitch says expects U.S. lodging RevPAR to decelerate in 2H17, but remain positive, allowing strongest recovery since 1987 to endure through at least 2018
* Fitch on U.S. lodging - Expects low single-digit RevPAR growth over next 2 years, with resort, suburban, airport locations outperforming due to less new supply Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources