BRIEF-Fitch says global sovereign rating outlook improves, but high debt lingers

July 12 (Reuters) - Fitch on global sovereigns:
* Fitch: global sovereign rating outlook improves, but high debt lingers
* In developed markets, rating outlook trend has turned positive, based largely on country-specific developments
* Despite clear upward global growth momentum, most sovereigns are forecast to see deteriorations in their primary fiscal balances
* Most notable improvement in emerging market sovereign credit profiles is in external finances
* It is still unclear whether Europe's political setting can deliver much-needed structural reforms to support growth
* Brexit negotiations have started and represent material risk to UK and - to lesser degree - remaining EU member states
* European political environment is more settled than at start of year, and short-term outlook is more benign