March 21 Fitch :

* Fitch says IFRS 9 capital impact may differ widely across EU banks

* Fitch on EU banks - Expect banks in weaker-performing economies to be most affected by new requirements under IFRS 9 to provide for expected credit losses

* Fitch on EU banks - Expect IFRS 9 to make CET1 ratios more cyclical Source text for Eikon: