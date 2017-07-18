FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a day
BRIEF-Fitch says India's GST negative for some sectors, but no rating changes
#Markets News
July 18, 2017 / 6:20 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Fitch says India's GST negative for some sectors, but no rating changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Fitch on India's GST:

* India's GST negative for some sectors, but no rating changes

* Fitch on India's GST says views impact as broadly neutral for property, electricity, telecoms, pharmaceutical and fertilizer sectors

* Fitch on India's GST-likely to have beneficial impact on auto, cement, organised retail sectors, negative impact on oil & gas, traditional retail, sme sectors

* Fitch on India's GST says cautions that implementation risks will remain over next 12 months due to complexities of adopting new system Source bit.ly/2u3U5i6

