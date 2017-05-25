May 25 Fitch:
* Fitch says LatAm corporates face slow growth spurred by
depressed commodity prices and rising taxes
* Fitch says Latin America corporates are hampered by
stagnant growth throughout region due to factors hurting
consumption and stifling investments
* Fitch says Argentine corporate credit risk remains
manageable with net leverage below 3.0x for most companies
* Fitch says recovery in credit metrics is "not likely" to
occur during 2017
* Fitch on Latin American corporates says corporates have
been negatively affected by elevated interest rates in several
countries and rising taxes
* Fitch says Mexican corporates have strongest balance
sheets in LatAm region due to modest levels of investments over
past five years
* Fitch, on Brazil, says political uncertainty could stall
reforms that are crucial to economic recovery
* Fitch says LatAm corporates have been "negatively"
affected by elevated interest rates in several countries and
rising taxes
* Fitch says in Brazil, credit protection measures are at a
low following historic economic downturn
* Fitch on LatAm corporates - Consumer demand continues to
be weak, commodity prices remain at moderate levels, recovery in
credit metrics isn't likely to occur during 2017
Source text for Eikon: