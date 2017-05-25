May 25 Fitch:

* Fitch says LatAm corporates face slow growth spurred by depressed commodity prices and rising taxes​

* Fitch says Latin America corporates are hampered by stagnant growth throughout region due to factors hurting consumption and stifling investments

* Fitch says Argentine corporate credit risk remains manageable with net leverage below 3.0x for most companies

* Fitch says recovery in credit metrics is "not likely" to occur during 2017

* Fitch on Latin American corporates says corporates have been negatively affected by elevated interest rates in several countries and rising taxes

* Fitch says ‍Mexican corporates have strongest balance sheets in LatAm region due to modest levels of investments over past five years​

* Fitch, on Brazil, says political uncertainty could stall reforms that are crucial to economic recovery

* Fitch says in Brazil, credit protection measures are at a low following historic economic downturn

* Fitch on LatAm corporates - Consumer demand continues to be weak, commodity prices remain at moderate levels, recovery in credit metrics isn't likely to occur during 2017