BRIEF-Wuhan Golden Laser wins bid worth 1.5 mln yuan
* Says it wins bid for construction project worth 1.5 million yuan
April 13 Fitch:
* Nonprofit hospitals in some U.S. states could see fiscal benefit if legislatures expand Medicaid under Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act
* Nonprofit hospitals in all U.S. states will have to contend with additional stresses in coming years whether or not states decide to expand Medicaid
* Says also expect U.S. nonprofit hospital margins to be pressured when shift to value-based/risk-based contracts accelerates Source text for Eikon:
* BACTIGUARD HAS ENTERED PARTNERSHIP WITH GADA ITALIA SRL ("GADA"), A SPECIALIZED AND LEADING DISTRIBUTOR OF MEDICAL DEVICES AND INTEGRATED HEALTHCARE SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 7.76 billion won contract with Samsung (China) Semiconductor Co Ltd, to provide burn in tester