May 29 (Reuters) -

* Mongolia's IMF programme staves off financing risks

* IMF's approval of financing arrangement for Mongolia reduces country's external financing risks and should put economy on a more stable footing

* IMF programme will also promote sustainable fiscal policies, which could support Mongolia's credit profile over medium term

* Support package and stronger market confidence should ensure that Mongolia can meet its external obligations over next few years

* Estimate general government debt in Mongolia rose sharply to around 92% of GDP at end-2016

* Expect significant reduction in deficit over next two years

* Expect real GDP growth to pick up to 8.0% by 2019, from just 1% in 2016