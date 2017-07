July 11 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch says Moroccan covered bonds market would boost housing finance​

* Fitch says ‍introduction of a covered bonds market in Morocco would support continued strong growth of retail mortgage lending​

* ‍fitch says asset quality in Moroccan banking sector is weak by international standards​

* Fitch says Moroccan covered bonds​ would lessen maturity mismatches between banks' assets and liabilities, reducing liquidity risk - a credit positive Source text for Eikon: