March 6 Fitch:

* Fitch says "near-term outlook for growth in advanced countries has improved despite persistent political uncertainties"

* Fitch says "advanced country growth is expected to pick up to 1.9% in 2017 and 2% in 2018 from 1.6% in 2016"

* Fitch - In Eurozone re-emergence of concerns about fragmentation of currency-bloc could result in tighter credit conditions, significantly reduced growth

* Fitch - Now expects US FED to raise rates three times this year and by a total of seven times over 2017 and 2018

* Fitch- "Bank of Japan has held short-term interest rates steady at -0.1% and we no longer expect further cuts into more negative territory"