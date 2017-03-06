Rouble up before c.bank rate decision, stocks recover from multi-month lows
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian stock indexes bounced off multi-month lows and the rouble inched higher on Friday, supported by higher oil prices.
March 6 Fitch:
* Fitch says "near-term outlook for growth in advanced countries has improved despite persistent political uncertainties"
* Fitch says "advanced country growth is expected to pick up to 1.9% in 2017 and 2% in 2018 from 1.6% in 2016"
* Fitch - In Eurozone re-emergence of concerns about fragmentation of currency-bloc could result in tighter credit conditions, significantly reduced growth
* Fitch - Now expects US FED to raise rates three times this year and by a total of seven times over 2017 and 2018
* Fitch- "Bank of Japan has held short-term interest rates steady at -0.1% and we no longer expect further cuts into more negative territory" Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian stock indexes bounced off multi-month lows and the rouble inched higher on Friday, supported by higher oil prices.
LONDON, June 16 Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on a deal to prop up May's minority government are ongoing, a senior Conservative source said on Friday.
ATHENS, June 16 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday the country was emerging from crisis after euro zone finance ministers threw a new credit lifeline and offered more detail on possible debt relief.